Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 220.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,977. The company has a market cap of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Super League Gaming by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming (Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.