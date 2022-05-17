Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 722,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of SURF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 32,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,136. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $111.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 432,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.