SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SurgePays updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SurgePays stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SURG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SURG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SurgePays in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

