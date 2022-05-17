Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,300 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 465,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,743.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMF remained flat at $$28.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $48.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
