SVB Leerink Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $33.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,946. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

