SVB Leerink Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $33.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGIO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. 3,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $230,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.