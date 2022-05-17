SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Down 26.5% in April

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1,136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 568,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,069,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 520,980 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 577,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 466,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

SVFC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,266. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.24.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter.

About SVF Investment Corp. 3 (Get Rating)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in technology-enabled sector. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.