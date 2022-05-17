S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 523,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.24. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

SANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

