S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 391,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 1,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.24. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 56.8% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 68.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter.
S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
