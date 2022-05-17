Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target Raised to SEK 106 at Credit Suisse Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 88 to SEK 106 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.96.
OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 304,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.55.
About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
