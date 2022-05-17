Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James cut shares of Switch from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Switch from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.91.

Switch stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 834.96 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Switch by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

