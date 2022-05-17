Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. 230,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. Switch has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 575.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

