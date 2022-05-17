Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Martin Francis Bernstein Acquires 47,900 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Martin Francis Bernstein bought 47,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,363.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Francis Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Martin Francis Bernstein bought 2,100 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,961.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Martin Francis Bernstein acquired 105,502 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36.

SNCR stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 261.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 176,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 388.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 351,573 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

