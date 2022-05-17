Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 498,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of SYBX opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

