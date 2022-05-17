Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.72.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synthetic Biologics (SYN)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.