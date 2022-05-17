Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.72.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.