Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.14. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

