Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 195,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.