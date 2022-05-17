Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.03.
SYRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
