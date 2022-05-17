Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.