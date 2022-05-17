Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.53.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 58.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 125.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 211.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

