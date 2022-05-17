Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

