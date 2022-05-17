Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $13.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.19. The stock had a trading volume of 249,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,969,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

