Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.82.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.