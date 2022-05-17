Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.53.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.