Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $13.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.19. 249,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,244. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

