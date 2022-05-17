Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $229.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.01% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average is $157.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

