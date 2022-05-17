Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $145.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

TTWO opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

