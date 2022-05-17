Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.82.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $9.71 on Tuesday, hitting $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 148,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

