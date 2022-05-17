Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

TTWO opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

