Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Update

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 553,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 66.55% and a negative net margin of 3,757.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talis Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

