Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) versus Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Head to Head Contrast

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.57) -6.67 Talis Biomedical $8.19 million 3.28 -$192.04 million N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talis Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77% Talis Biomedical -3,757.88% -66.55% -55.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Talis Biomedical 3 1 0 0 1.25

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 128.07%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 477.56%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Talis Biomedical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

