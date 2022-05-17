Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talkspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.20. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Talkspace in the second quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Talkspace by 84.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,295 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talkspace (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.