Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TOACU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOACU. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,072,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,937,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,472,000.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

