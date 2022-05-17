Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.61 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares worth $870,264. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

