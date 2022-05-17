Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TAOP opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Taoping has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAOP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Taoping in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taoping in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taoping by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taoping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taoping in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

