Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.
TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
