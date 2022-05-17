Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

