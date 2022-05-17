Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

Shares of TSHA opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.23. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

