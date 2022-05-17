Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.
Shares of TSHA opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.23. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.