Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Guggenheim

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Guggenheim to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

TSHA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 3,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,917. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

