Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,917. The company has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

