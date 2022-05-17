Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.
NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,917. The company has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $26.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
