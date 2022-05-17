TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCVA stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. TCV Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

