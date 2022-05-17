TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $219,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

