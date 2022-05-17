TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.
Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $219,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
