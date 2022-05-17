TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TechPrecision stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 39,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 0.70. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 2.45%.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

