Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

TNK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 32,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,750. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

