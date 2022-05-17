Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.48) to €4.10 ($4.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

