Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

TLGHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($45.83) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telenet Group from €43.00 ($44.79) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

TLGHY stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.37%.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

