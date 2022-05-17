Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.9 days.

TELNF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

About Telenor ASA (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.