Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $30.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.
Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 36,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $60.30.
In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 over the last three months.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $2,101,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $12,642,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $13,709,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
