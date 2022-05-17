Telsey Advisory Group Raises Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $38.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. 24,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,033. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 314,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,074,762 shares of company stock worth $27,572,498.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 202,625 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.