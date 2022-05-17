Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.
ATUUF stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.02.
About Tenaz Energy
