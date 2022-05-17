Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.

ATUUF stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

About Tenaz Energy (Get Rating)

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

