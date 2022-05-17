Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

NYSE TME opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $16.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,566 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,769 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

