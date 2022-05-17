TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TerraVest Industries stock remained flat at $$17.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

About TerraVest Industries (Get Rating)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.